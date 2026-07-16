Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $98.6360 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.56 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.88. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amerant Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company's stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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