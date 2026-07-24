Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $27.0370, with a volume of 157099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 8.83%.The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.64 million.

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Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amerant Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMTB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AMTB

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,732,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,311,000 after purchasing an additional 206,874 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,611,000 after buying an additional 133,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,568 shares of the company's stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 104,578 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 6.7%

The business's 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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