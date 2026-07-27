Ameresco (AMRC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $465.1790 million for the quarter. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Ameresco had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ameresco Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:AMRC opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,521.97. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,277.28. This represents a 28.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,355 shares of company stock worth $852,270 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,735,585 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $159,021,000 after buying an additional 2,981,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameresco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,601 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,274,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 503.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,066,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 889,820 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 679,833 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 179,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,173 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 203,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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