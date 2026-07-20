America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Cut to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on America Movil in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.80 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of America Movil from $21.80 to $20.80 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of America Movil from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of America Movil to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.16.

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America Movil Stock Up 0.1%

AMX opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. America Movil has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The firm's fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. America Movil had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.23%.The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America Movil will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America Movil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in America Movil by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,376,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $173,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,838 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,807,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $530,186,000 after buying an additional 3,140,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of America Movil by 314.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,272,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $57,901,000 after buying an additional 1,723,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of America Movil during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,252,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About America Movil

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

Further Reading

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