America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of America Movil from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of America Movil from $21.80 to $20.80 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of America Movil from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of America Movil in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on America Movil in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.80 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.16.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX

America Movil Price Performance

AMX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,370. America Movil has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter. America Movil had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of America Movil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America Movil

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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