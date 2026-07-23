American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.70 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. American Airlines Group updated its Q3 2026 guidance to -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to -0.650-0.650 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from American Airlines Group's conference call:

American Airlines reported record quarterly revenue , with total revenue up 16.3% year over year, driven by broad-based strength across domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America markets.

American Airlines reported , with total revenue up 16.3% year over year, driven by broad-based strength across domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America markets. The company said its four-pillar commercial strategy —customer experience, global network, premium revenue, and loyalty—is gaining traction, with premium revenue up 19%, managed corporate revenue up 26%, and AAdvantage enrollments up more than 30%.

The company said its —customer experience, global network, premium revenue, and loyalty—is gaining traction, with premium revenue up 19%, managed corporate revenue up 26%, and AAdvantage enrollments up more than 30%. Fuel costs remain the biggest headwind , rising $2.2 billion year over year in Q2 and prompting American to cut third-quarter capacity to 3%–5% growth, roughly two points below its original plan.

, rising $2.2 billion year over year in Q2 and prompting American to cut third-quarter capacity to 3%–5% growth, roughly two points below its original plan. Management revised full-year guidance to a loss of $0.65 to a profit of $0.65 per diluted share, versus prior expectations for roughly $1.5 billion in pre-tax earnings just weeks earlier, reflecting fuel volatility. Despite this, the company expects positive free cash flow at the midpoint of its guide.

Management to a loss of $0.65 to a profit of $0.65 per diluted share, versus prior expectations for roughly $1.5 billion in pre-tax earnings just weeks earlier, reflecting fuel volatility. Despite this, the company expects positive free cash flow at the midpoint of its guide. American highlighted improving liquidity and balance sheet progress, ending the quarter with $11.3 billion in liquidity and saying recent financings addressed its 2027 maturity while supporting its leverage and debt-reduction goals.

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American Airlines Group Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Key Headlines Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Airlines delivered Q2 EPS of $0.15, well above the $0.03 consensus estimate, and revenue of about $16.7 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street’s expectations. The company also posted record quarterly revenue, supported by strong demand and solid commercial execution. Article Title

American Airlines delivered Q2 EPS of $0.15, well above the $0.03 consensus estimate, and revenue of about $16.7 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street’s expectations. The company also posted record quarterly revenue, supported by strong demand and solid commercial execution. Positive Sentiment: The company guided next quarter’s revenue to around $16.09 billion, which is slightly above analyst estimates, suggesting demand remains healthy even as earnings pressure builds. Article Title

The company guided next quarter’s revenue to around $16.09 billion, which is slightly above analyst estimates, suggesting demand remains healthy even as earnings pressure builds. Neutral Sentiment: American Airlines said it expects Q3 revenue of $15.9 billion to $16.3 billion and full-year EPS of -$0.65 to $0.65, showing that revenue trends are steady but profitability remains uncertain. Article Title

American Airlines said it expects Q3 revenue of $15.9 billion to $16.3 billion and full-year EPS of -$0.65 to $0.65, showing that revenue trends are steady but profitability remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, shares are being hit by weaker profit guidance as American Airlines cuts its outlook due to rising jet fuel costs tied to Middle East tensions. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, shares are being hit by weaker profit guidance as American Airlines cuts its outlook due to rising jet fuel costs tied to Middle East tensions. Negative Sentiment: Management also signaled it could post an adjusted loss in the current quarter, which is weighing on sentiment and helping explain why the stock is down after the report. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 969,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,442,594. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,978,006 shares of the airline's stock worth $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,358 shares of the airline's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,164,443 shares of the airline's stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the airline's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,315,532 shares of the airline's stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 336,993 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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