American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the airline's stock. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.39.

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American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,433,313. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock valued at $153,660,000 after buying an additional 4,500,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,168 shares of the airline's stock worth $196,323,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 569.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,687,232 shares of the airline's stock valued at $104,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,086,888 shares of the airline's stock valued at $76,098,000 after purchasing an additional 152,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,483,781 shares of the airline's stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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