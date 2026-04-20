American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 4.2% - What's Next?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.2420. 13,064,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 64,617,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

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More American Airlines Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Down 4.2%

The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the airline's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,262 shares of the airline's stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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