American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 8.2% - Here's Why

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.5830. 18,168,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 83,283,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

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American Airlines Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Melius Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.70 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,025,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,433,313. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 569.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,687,232 shares of the airline's stock valued at $104,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock worth $153,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,711.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,457 shares of the airline's stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,152,577 shares of the airline's stock worth $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company's stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Further Reading

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