American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the airline's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the company's previous close.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.69.

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American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.2%

AAL stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 868,776 shares of the airline's stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 443.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 195,838 shares of the airline's stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,045,771 shares of the airline's stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 239,698 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 874.7% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 669,600 shares of the airline's stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 600,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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