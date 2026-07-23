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American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • American Airlines updated its FY 2026 EPS guidance to a range of -0.65 to 0.65, well below the consensus estimate of $0.35.
  • The company also guided Q3 2026 EPS to -0.70 to -0.10, missing expectations, while revenue guidance of $15.9 billion to $16.3 billion was roughly in line with forecasts.
  • Despite the weaker outlook, American Airlines recently reported a Q2 earnings and revenue beat with record quarterly revenue, and analysts remain split with a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Interested in American Airlines Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.650-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to -0.700--0.100 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.32. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.70 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 969,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,442,594. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,961 shares of the airline's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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