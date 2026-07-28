American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.030-2.030 EPS.

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American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 351,771 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,970. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,929,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,454,000 after buying an additional 1,125,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 493,832 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 372,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Assets Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AAT

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

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