American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Assets Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAT

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 351,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,970. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.65%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 262.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

Further Reading

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