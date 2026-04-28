American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.4250, with a volume of 64952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Assets Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.96%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. American Assets Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,674 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,490 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,329 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company's stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

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