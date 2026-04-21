American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $20.89. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 265,937 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AAT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.43). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. American Assets Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 262.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 56.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 5,717.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

Further Reading

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