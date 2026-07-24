American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) Short Interest Down 90.5% in July

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,428,366 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 25,690,064 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,619,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Bitcoin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTC. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Bitcoin during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Bitcoin by 310.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Bitcoin in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Bitcoin Stock Down 6.2%

ABTC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,412,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,176. American Bitcoin has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $217.80. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.81.

American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.35). American Bitcoin had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 69.42%.The firm had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.85 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Bitcoin and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of American Bitcoin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Bitcoin

About American Bitcoin

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

Further Reading

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