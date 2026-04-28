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American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
American Business Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • American Business Bank reported quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share.
  • The stock climbed about 2.6%, trading up $1.89 to $73.64; the company has a market cap of $655.4 million, a P/E of 12.57, and a one‑year range of $41.80–$73.64.
  • American Business Bank is a Southern California commercial bank that focuses on commercial real estate, construction and land development, equipment financing, and working capital lines for small and mid‑sized businesses.
  • Interested in American Business Bank? Here are five stocks we like better.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

American Business Bank Stock Up 2.6%

AMBZ traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $655.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.27. American Business Bank has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $73.64.

American Business Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Business Bank OTCMKTS: AMBZ is a Southern California–based commercial bank that provides a broad range of financial services to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the bank focuses on building long-term relationships with clients in industries such as real estate development, professional services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its regional footprint includes full-service offices across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, North County San Diego, and the Coachella Valley.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial real estate financing, construction and land development loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and working capital lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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