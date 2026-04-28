American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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American Business Bank Stock Up 2.6%

AMBZ traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $655.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.27. American Business Bank has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $73.64.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank OTCMKTS: AMBZ is a Southern California–based commercial bank that provides a broad range of financial services to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the bank focuses on building long-term relationships with clients in industries such as real estate development, professional services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its regional footprint includes full-service offices across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, North County San Diego, and the Coachella Valley.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial real estate financing, construction and land development loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and working capital lines of credit.

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