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American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
American Business Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $73.26 and last at $72.40 on Wednesday with about 11,468 shares changing hands, a slight intraday decline of 0.1%.
  • The bank reported quarterly EPS of $1.87 on $44.7 million in revenue and currently has a market cap of $644.36 million, a P/E of 12.35, beta of 0.27, and 50-/200-day moving averages of $71.03 and $64.90 respectively.
  • American Business Bank is a Southern California commercial lender focused on small- and mid-sized businesses and commercial real estate, offering construction, equipment and working capital financing across its regional offices.
  • Interested in American Business Bank? Here are five stocks we like better.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 11468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

American Business Bank Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.27.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Business Bank OTCMKTS: AMBZ is a Southern California–based commercial bank that provides a broad range of financial services to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the bank focuses on building long-term relationships with clients in industries such as real estate development, professional services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its regional footprint includes full-service offices across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, North County San Diego, and the Coachella Valley.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial real estate financing, construction and land development loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and working capital lines of credit.

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