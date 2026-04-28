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American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
American Business Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: American Business Bank (AMBZ) reached a high of $73.64 during mid-day trading (previous close $71.75) on a volume of 1,819 shares.
  • The stock sits above its 50-day ($71.12) and 200-day ($65.37) moving averages and shows a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a P/E of 12.37 and a beta of 0.27.
  • American Business Bank reported quarterly earnings of EPS $1.84 on April 28 and operates as a Southern California commercial bank focused on lending to small- and mid-sized businesses, including commercial real estate and construction financing.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Business Bank.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.64 and last traded at $73.64, with a volume of 1819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

American Business Bank Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.27.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

(Get Free Report)

American Business Bank OTCMKTS: AMBZ is a Southern California–based commercial bank that provides a broad range of financial services to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the bank focuses on building long-term relationships with clients in industries such as real estate development, professional services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its regional footprint includes full-service offices across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, North County San Diego, and the Coachella Valley.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial real estate financing, construction and land development loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and working capital lines of credit.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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