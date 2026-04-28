American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.64 and last traded at $73.64, with a volume of 1819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

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American Business Bank Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.27.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank OTCMKTS: AMBZ is a Southern California–based commercial bank that provides a broad range of financial services to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the bank focuses on building long-term relationships with clients in industries such as real estate development, professional services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its regional footprint includes full-service offices across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, North County San Diego, and the Coachella Valley.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial real estate financing, construction and land development loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and working capital lines of credit.

Further Reading

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