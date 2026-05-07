American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 857081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

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American Coastal Insurance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Coastal Insurance this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Coastal Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Coastal Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Coastal Insurance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Coastal Insurance

American Coastal Insurance Stock Down 12.0%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.46.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). American Coastal Insurance had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $71.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Coastal Insurance Corporation will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Coastal Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 549.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 4,508.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 762.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Coastal Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Coastal Insurance

American Coastal Insurance Company NASDAQ: ACIC is a specialized property and casualty insurer focused on coastal residential and commercial lines across the Southeastern United States. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company underwrites policies designed to address windstorm and non-windstorm perils in areas exposed to hurricane risk. Since its founding in 2007, American Coastal has positioned itself to meet the insurance needs of homeowners, condominium associations, and small business owners operating near coastal zones.

Through a diversified portfolio of personal lines products, American Coastal offers homeowners insurance, dwelling fire, mobile home, condominium unitowners and renters policies.

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