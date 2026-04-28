American Electric Power (AEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $5.6773 billion for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.95. 317,751 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 95.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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