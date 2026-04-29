American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

American Electric Power has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 60.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here