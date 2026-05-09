American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 4.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.030-2.090 EPS.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,664,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,554. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,674.55. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHR. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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