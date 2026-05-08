American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.39.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. 870,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,187. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $39.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.82.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,151.40. This trade represents a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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