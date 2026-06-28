American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.0833.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday.

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Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.05 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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