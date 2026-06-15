American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.19.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 424,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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