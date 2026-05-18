American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Outperform Rating

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Raymond James Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the company's previous close.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AMH opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 36,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,000. This represents a 8.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,371 shares of company stock worth $220,883. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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