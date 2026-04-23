American International Group (AIG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $7.0357 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American International Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American International Group has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. American International Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American International Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,371,853 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,400,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,246 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $805,529,000 after buying an additional 1,846,979 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,413,000. Man Group plc raised its position in American International Group by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,910 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $112,148,000 after buying an additional 1,196,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in American International Group by 1,615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 790,343 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $62,074,000 after buying an additional 744,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIG

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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