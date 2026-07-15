American International Group's (AIG) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the insurance provider's stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00. Piper Sandler's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American International Group from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE AIG opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. American International Group has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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