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American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
American Lithium logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • American Lithium shares fell below their 50-day moving average during Friday’s trading, dipping to C$0.59 before last changing hands at C$0.62. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
  • National Bank Financial cut its price target on American Lithium from C$0.95 to C$0.70 and maintained a “sector perform” rating. The stock’s consensus rating remains Hold with an average target price of C$0.70.
  • The company remains a small-cap explorer/developer with a market cap of C$158.51 million and projects in Nevada and Peru, including lithium and uranium assets. Its balance sheet shows low debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Lithium.

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.59. American Lithium shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 269,183 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$0.95 to C$0.70 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Lithium currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$0.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Lithium

American Lithium Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$158.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69.

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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