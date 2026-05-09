American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.59. American Lithium shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 269,183 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$0.95 to C$0.70 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Lithium currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$0.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Lithium

American Lithium Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$158.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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