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American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
American Lithium logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • American Lithium (CVE:LI) crossed below its 50-day moving average (50‑day MA C$0.61), trading as low as C$0.59 and last at C$0.64 on volume of 181,169 shares.
  • National Bank Financial cut its price target from C$0.95 to C$0.70 and assigned a "sector perform" rating; the stock's consensus is a Hold with an average price target of C$0.70.
  • American Lithium is an exploration and development-stage lithium company with projects in Nevada and Peru, a market capitalization of about C$163.6 million, and a negative P/E of -5.33.
  • Interested in American Lithium? Here are five stocks we like better.

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.59. American Lithium shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 181,169 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Lithium from C$0.95 to C$0.70 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$0.70.

Read Our Latest Report on LI

American Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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