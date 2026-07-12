American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

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Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Public Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 172,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,492. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.73 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.13%.American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,817,288. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the company's stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company's stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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