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American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
American Realty Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • American Realty Investors' stock crossed below its 200-day moving average
  • Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating after Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" and one analyst continues to rate the stock as Hold.
  • Institutional activity shows modest inflows—Wealth Alliance and Rhumbline increased positions and Invesco opened a new ~$111,000 stake; the company has a market cap of $248.3M, a PE of 15.85 and low leverage (debt/equity 0.26).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.29 and traded as low as $15.28. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.3770, with a volume of 934 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $248.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 173,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties.

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