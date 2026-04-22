American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.73 and traded as high as $42.93. American Superconductor shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 1,558,121 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.97.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.60. American Superconductor had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. American Superconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,189,000 after acquiring an additional 502,754 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,506,841 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,367,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,992 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,278 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 43,872 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

Further Reading

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