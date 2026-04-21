American Tower (AMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $2.6458 billion for the quarter. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $181.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.45.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,085,163 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,068,372,000 after buying an additional 1,620,781 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,166,557 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $555,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,707 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in American Tower by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $618,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Tower by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,506,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $440,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $256,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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