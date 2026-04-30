American Tower (NYSE:AMT) EVP Ruth Dowling Sells 416 Shares

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) EVP Ruth Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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American Tower Trading Up 2.6%

AMT stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.89. 3,006,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,588. The business's 50 day moving average price is $180.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.03. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.25. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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