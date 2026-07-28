American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. American Tower updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.170 EPS.

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American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.30. American Tower has a 12-month low of $160.06 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

More American Tower News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower reported second-quarter revenue of $2.75 billion, up 4.7% year over year, while net income attributable to common stockholders rose 136.5% to $868 million, or $1.86 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.2% to $1.81 billion and AFFO rose 3.8% to $1.26 billion. Reuters article

American Tower reported second-quarter revenue of $2.75 billion, up 4.7% year over year, while net income attributable to common stockholders rose 136.5% to $868 million, or $1.86 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.2% to $1.81 billion and AFFO rose 3.8% to $1.26 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised the midpoints of its 2026 guidance for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. Its updated full-year EPS outlook of $11.00 to $11.17 is above the $10.66 analyst consensus, supporting expectations for stronger profitability. Seeking Alpha article

The company raised the midpoints of its 2026 guidance for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. Its updated full-year EPS outlook of $11.00 to $11.17 is above the $10.66 analyst consensus, supporting expectations for stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management cited robust global tower leasing demand, record leasing activity at CoreSite and continued operational execution. The company also declared a $1.79-per-share quarterly distribution and ended the quarter with approximately $9.9 billion in liquidity, factors that may reinforce the stock’s income and financial-strength appeal. American Tower second-quarter results

Management cited robust global tower leasing demand, record leasing activity at CoreSite and continued operational execution. The company also declared a $1.79-per-share quarterly distribution and ended the quarter with approximately $9.9 billion in liquidity, factors that may reinforce the stock’s income and financial-strength appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is also focused on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision. Potential changes in interest-rate expectations could influence REIT valuations and borrowing costs, partially offsetting the benefit of American Tower’s strong operating results. Kalkine Media article

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1,984.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in American Tower by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Tower by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,506,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $440,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,219 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $256,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,166,557 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $555,956,000 after buying an additional 1,048,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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