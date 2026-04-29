American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.67% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.90.

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American Tower Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE AMT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $178.22. 2,681,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.25 and a 200 day moving average of $180.05. American Tower has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.25. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in American Tower by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting American Tower

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About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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