American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Scotiabank

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $214.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.71% from the company's previous close.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.62.

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American Tower Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 494,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,077. American Tower has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.25. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in American Tower by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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