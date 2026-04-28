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American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
American Tower logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • American Tower beat expectations with Q1 FFO of $2.84 per share (vs. $1.59 consensus) and revenue of $2.74B (+6.8% YoY), and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $10.90–$11.07.
  • Management flagged strong growth in CoreSite/data centers (cash revenue up ~17% and rising interconnection activity) but said a material one‑time headwind from DISH‑related churn trimmed margins by about 400 bps.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.79 (4.1% yield), repurchased ~$184M in Q1, and will allocate >85% of discretionary capital to developed markets and CoreSite, including >$700M of data center investments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.25, Zacks reports. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.900-11.07 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from American Tower's conference call:

  • American Tower raised its full-year outlook — property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and attributable AFFO guidance were increased after a strong Q1 performance aided by favorable FX and accelerated straight-line revenue.
  • CoreSite/data centers are a key growth engine — data center cash revenue grew ~17% and management highlighted an inflection in interconnection activity that boosts profitability and customer stickiness.
  • A material one-time headwind from DISH-related churn (management cites ~400 bps impact) pressured margins and organic growth, and DISH remains subject to ongoing litigation with uncertain outcomes.
  • Capital allocation is disciplined — the company will prioritize >85% of discretionary capital to developed markets and CoreSite (including >$700M of data center investments), repurchased ~$184M in Q1 (>$565M since Q4), and emphasizes a top-tier balance sheet and credit rating.
  • Management reiterated medium-to-long term targets — expecting 200–300 bps of Cash Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in towers by 2030 and mid‑ to upper‑single‑digit attributable AFFO per share growth (pre-FX/interest), signaling confidence in durable cash‑flow growth.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.86. The company had a trading volume of 295,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,926. American Tower has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 132.84%.

American Tower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Read More

Earnings History for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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