American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.25, Zacks reports. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.900-11.07 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from American Tower's conference call:

American Tower raised its full-year outlook — property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and attributable AFFO guidance were increased after a strong Q1 performance aided by favorable FX and accelerated straight-line revenue.

— property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and attributable AFFO guidance were increased after a strong Q1 performance aided by favorable FX and accelerated straight-line revenue. CoreSite/data centers are a key growth engine — data center cash revenue grew ~17% and management highlighted an inflection in interconnection activity that boosts profitability and customer stickiness.

that boosts profitability and customer stickiness. A material one-time headwind from DISH-related churn (management cites ~400 bps impact) pressured margins and organic growth, and DISH remains subject to ongoing litigation with uncertain outcomes.

(management cites ~400 bps impact) pressured margins and organic growth, and DISH remains subject to ongoing litigation with uncertain outcomes. Capital allocation is disciplined — the company will prioritize >85% of discretionary capital to developed markets and CoreSite (including >$700M of data center investments), repurchased ~$184M in Q1 (>$565M since Q4), and emphasizes a top-tier balance sheet and credit rating.

Management reiterated medium-to-long term targets — expecting 200–300 bps of Cash Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in towers by 2030 and mid‑ to upper‑single‑digit attributable AFFO per share growth (pre-FX/interest), signaling confidence in durable cash‑flow growth.

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American Tower Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.86. The company had a trading volume of 295,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,926. American Tower has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 132.84%.

American Tower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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