American Tower's (AMT) "Market Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.31% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.43.

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American Tower Trading Down 0.4%

AMT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.71. The company had a trading volume of 453,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.05. American Tower has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Key American Tower News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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