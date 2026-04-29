American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.020-6.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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American Water Works Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.08. 1,811,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,269. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $121.28 and a 52 week high of $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.20.

Read Our Latest Report on American Water Works

Key Stories Impacting American Water Works

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Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,037,823 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,570,936,000 after acquiring an additional 486,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Water Works by 3,274.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,092,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $925,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,575 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,493,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $847,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in American Water Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,171,929 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $544,420,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $475,019,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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