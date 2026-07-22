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Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Americas Gold and Silver logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: USAS) gapped up at the open, rising from a previous close of $4.13 to $4.30 and last trading around $4.38, with more than 1.2 million shares changing hands.
  • Recent analyst sentiment remains positive, with BMO Capital Markets reiterating an outperform rating and HC Wainwright reaffirming a buy rating with a $9.75 price target. MarketBeat reports an overall average rating of Buy.
  • The company is a precious metals miner focused on silver and gold assets in North America, including operations in Mexico and Nevada. Its shares also trade below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while institutional ownership stands at 13.38%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Americas Gold and Silver.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.30. Americas Gold and Silver shares last traded at $4.3770, with a volume of 1,234,819 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAS. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USAS

Americas Gold and Silver Trading Up 4.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the third quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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