Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.30. Americas Gold and Silver shares last traded at $4.3770, with a volume of 1,234,819 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAS. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USAS

Americas Gold and Silver Trading Up 4.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the third quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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