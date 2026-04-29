Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Issues Earnings Results

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 15.57%.

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Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Amerigo Resources stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 82,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,874. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

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