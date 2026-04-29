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Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Amerigo Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Amerigo reported quarterly EPS of $0.09, beating analysts' estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, and delivered a 33.0% ROE with a 15.57% net margin.
  • Shares slipped $0.22 to $4.11 on midday trading with volume of 82,014 (below the 213,874 average); the stock has a market cap of $664.5M, a P/E of 19.6, and a 52-week range of $1.22–$5.01.
  • Amerigo’s core asset is the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, a joint venture with Codelco that recovers copper from tailings to produce a lower‑impact, cost‑effective source of copper.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Amerigo Resources stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 82,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,874. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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