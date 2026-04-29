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Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Amerigo Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Amerigo Resources opened sharply lower (previous close $4.5160 to open $4.27) and last traded at $4.1653 on a volume of 6,540 shares.
  • Q1 earnings beat: The company reported EPS of $0.09 versus consensus $0.07, with a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 33.00%.
  • MVC copper operation with Codelco: Amerigo operates the Minera Valle Central project in Chile, recovering copper from Codelco Salvador tailings under a joint‑venture framework to deliver a lower‑impact, cost‑effective copper supply.
  • Interested in Amerigo Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.5160, but opened at $4.27. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $4.1653, with a volume of 6,540 shares.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 33.00%.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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