AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

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AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $569.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.31.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. AMERISAFE's payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMERISAFE from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered AMERISAFE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMERISAFE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 346.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,920 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,846 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

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