AMETEK (AME) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $1.9143 billion for the quarter. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.3%

AME stock opened at $230.48 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $161.50 and a 1-year high of $242.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AME shares. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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