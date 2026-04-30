AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07, Zacks reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.960-2.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from AMETEK's conference call:

AMETEK delivered an excellent Q1 — sales $1.93B (+11%) , diluted EPS $1.97 (+13%), record EBITDA $620M , core operating margins up 160 bps, and free cash flow conversion of 107%.

, diluted EPS $1.97 (+13%), record , core operating margins up 160 bps, and free cash flow conversion of 107%. Orders were a standout with a record $2.2B (organic +22%) and a record backlog of $3.87 billion , driven broadly by defense, aerospace, automation, process, power, and semiconductor end markets.

(organic +22%) and a record backlog of , driven broadly by defense, aerospace, automation, process, power, and semiconductor end markets. Management raised full‑year guidance: sales now expected up high single‑digits with organic mid‑single‑digit growth, and diluted EPS increased to $7.94–$8.14 (Q2 EPS guide $1.96–$2.00).

(Q2 EPS guide $1.96–$2.00). AMETEK remains acquisition‑focused, signing to buy First Aviation Services (~$80M revenue) to expand defense MRO capabilities and asserting capacity to deploy over $5 billion while keeping an investment‑grade rating.

(~$80M revenue) to expand defense MRO capabilities and asserting capacity to deploy over while keeping an investment‑grade rating. Management flagged geopolitical uncertainty from the Middle East — direct exposure is small (~2% of sales) but there were some shipment disruptions and potential macro/energy spillover risks being monitored.

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AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.11. 3,362,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $242.05.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $265.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 105.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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