AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.940-8.140 EPS.

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AMETEK Trading Down 0.6%

AME stock opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $242.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $235.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,956,361 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,044,140,000 after acquiring an additional 192,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock worth $839,141,000 after buying an additional 209,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,963,062 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $813,657,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,807,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $576,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,444,000 after purchasing an additional 695,419 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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