Amgen (AMGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Amgen to post earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $8.5772 billion for the quarter. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $345.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.73. Amgen has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 26.1% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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